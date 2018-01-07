During his swearing-in, Mr Obado promised massive infrastructural development during his last tenure in office, to improve the region’s road network.

Governors serving their second and final terms in Western region are keeping everyone guessing their next step in politics once their tenure ends in 2022.

Like the president, the Constitution stipulates that a governor can only hold office for two terms.

It may be too early to start predicting, but some of the governors already have their plates full, politically.

It is the same prayer by Mr Cyprian Awiti of Homa Bay and Siaya's Cornel Rasanga.

All these have not commented on their political future after serving in the counties.

All these have not commented on their political future after serving in the counties.

PREMATURE

Inquiries to their offices were parried away as premature. But they all readily dismissed the petitions facing them as distractions aimed at stopping them from fulfilling their campaign promises to voters.

In Kericho, however, Mr Paul Chepkwony played down his ‘soft guy’ demeanour in politics.

Prof Chepkwony, a former chemistry lecturer, survived an impeachment in the first term and rode a tedious party primary to be re-elected with the highest margin among governors.

He became one of the two governors to be re-elected in the South Rift — the other being Samuel Tunai of Narok.

Prof Chepkwony garnered 95 per cent of the votes cast which, he says, was an endorsement by the people for the development he and his team brought about in their first term.

“I take that as a measure of the great expectations they (voters) have and which we promise to deliver,” said Prof Chepkwony, while outlining his achievements and roadmap.

The county boss says his focus now is on advancing developments and fulfilling his mandate as a governor.

PACEMAKERS

“We are rolling out several projects, with the latest being the construction of a heart surgery centre,” he said.

The county has inked a deal with an American university in a move that could save patients the agony of travelling abroad to have pacemakers fitted in their hearts.

But what next for the soft-spoken professor after he clears his second term? Many say whether he rises to a greater position, goes back to teaching chemistry or disappears from the limelight will all depend on how he positions himself politically.

An ally, who did not want to be named, said Prof Chepkwony had been advised to play strategic politics ahead of 2022 by campaigning for Deputy President William Ruto in order for him to be given a cabinet position.

“Other than that, there are those who also feel that he should run for Senate and use the position to step up his game to the national level,” the source said.

But Prof Chepkwony has chosen to keep his cards close to his chest, leaving his supporters guessing his next move. He insists he is a seasoned politician, whose strength lies in being calm.

PATIENT

“It’s my strategy. I like assessing situations calmly and silently before acting. I am often patient,” he said.

In Siaya, Mr Rasanga is fighting a challenge from his opponent Nicholas Gumbo, the former Rarieda MP.

The petition filed by Mr Gumbo in court has led to a court order for a scrutiny of some votes from two constituencies.

But Mr Rasanga can rest easy for now. He enjoys backing from the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party.

Yet the challenge posed by Mr Gumbo means he has to work harder at delivering his promises.

This is because the rivalry has also divided MCAs in the county as seen in the way they initially rejected the entire nomination list for the county executives. The governor has yet to nominate another set of officials to be vetted by the county assembly.

Mr Rasanga mentioned the Early Childhood Development Education (ECDE) programme as his ‘legacy’ and will be his first priority in this term.

ECD CLASSROOMS

The governor says he has embarked on the construction of more ECDE classrooms in all public primary schools across the county. Some 800 ECDE teachers have also been employed to manage the over 300 ECDE schools built in the county.

Mr Rasanga said that this would ensure that all the children in the county have access to quality pre-school learning which is a strong foundation for quality education.

The governor has also vowed to work with partners to ensure more institutions of higher learning are set up in the county. Odera Akang’o University College in Gem, Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University in Bondo are some of the institutions already have a presence in Siaya.

What about politics? Mr Rasanga, a former procurement officer in the national government and who brands himself as a farmer and businessman, refused to reveal his future in politics after leaving the county government in 2022, should his election be upheld by the High Court.

Previously though, he had told close friends that he could mount a senatorial bid.

PRESIDENCY

“I want to leave a mark in the county, especially now that I am the first governor. But I see myself playing a big role in the country’s political arena, first by becoming the county senator in 2022 and thereafter consider running for the presidency,” said Mr Rasanga in July at one of his political rallies.

In Migori, Governor Zacharia Okoth Obado rode a strong challenge from Ochillo Ayacko.

Before winning the position in 2013, he was a familiar face in sugar politics and was once a high school teacher.

The governor, who is in his late 50s, has, however, kept his relatives, friends and supporters guessing his next move after 2022.

“We will talk about my future in 2022 and not now,” Mr Obado said at a recent function.

ROAD NETWORK

During his swearing-in, Mr Obado promised massive infrastructural development during his last tenure in office, to improve the region’s road network.

The governor promised that the county government would establish a fish cooling plant near Lake Victoria. He will also have a sweet potato processing plant set up in Kuria Sub-County to promote competitive and sustainable agricultural practice, improve the economy and to improve livelihoods of the residents.