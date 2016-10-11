Governors, senators among over 90 leaders to ditch Jubilee Party

By BRIAN MOSETI

Three governors, two senators, seven MPs and more than 80 county assembly members quit Jubilee Party.

Mr Musalia Mudavadi’s Amani National Congress (ANC) was the biggest beneficiary of the defections after a governor, a deputy governor, three MPs and 55 MCAs, many of whom come from the western region, moved to the party.

The move now elevates ANC to become the majority party in the Vihiga County Assembly and minority party in Lamu, Kakamega, Nandi and Meru counties. Other counties affected in this new shake-up are Migori, Bungoma and Wajir.

Following the defection, ANC secretary-general Godfrey Otsosi said theirs is “now the party to watch”.

“It is politically significant that ANC is the major beneficiary of new political and legal developments,” he said.

He added: “I also want to confirm that the party has also received numerous written expressions of interest by elected leaders within Cord and Jubilee to defend their seats in 2017 elections on ANC ticket.”

ODM BIGGEST BENEFICIARY

Chama Cha Mashinani party, Kanu and ODM also won a fair share of MCAs. ODM gained its biggest number of MCAs from Western, while Kanu received leaders in the North Rift, especially from Baringo County.

Registrar of Political Parties Lucy Ndung’u, in an interview on phone, had told the Nation that all those who did not wish to stay in Jubilee after it merged with other parties had a 30-day window to join other outfits.

Ms Ndung’u explained that since Jubilee Party was launched on September 9, the window, provided for in the law, lapsed on Friday last week.

She had also indicated that those who had not resigned by then had chosen to stay within Jubilee.