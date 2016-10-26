By DENNIS ODUNGA

Some governors are spending huge amounts on national functions at the expense of their core mandate, the senate watchdog committee has said.

This, the Senate County Public Accounts and Investment committee chaired by Senator Anyang’ Nyong’o (Kisumu), observed is getting priorities wrong yet governors complain of inadequate funds.

The committee said it is unfair that devolved sectors like health are grappling with strikes when counties are allocating a lot of funds to security and education.

“This issue is very serious. Funding a national government function, when they have not even asked for help,” Senator Martha Wangari said.

Nyeri governor Nderitu Gachagua was taken to task for entering into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the national government to purchase security vehicles at 53 million, for security services.

The vehicles are meant to complement the services of CID, regular and administration Police to deal particularly with coffee theft and illicit brews.

“Nyeri is a unique county. 80 per cent of the county relies on coffee. Coffee theft has been a big issue. Police have been using excuses that they don’t have vehicles and fuel to respond to distress calls,” he said.

He said the MoU was on condition that if security doesn’t improve, the county can withdraw from the deal, because the vehicles are registered in the name of the county.

“The county government is satisfied that we have collaborated well, since when we got the vehicles. Crime has gone down,” Mr Gachagua said.

But, Senators Mong’are Bw’okongo and Kimani Wamatangi (Kiambu) said counties must concentrate more, on devolved functions given that they usually complain of minimal funding from the National Treasury.

“You can’t complain of little funding yet you are investing the inadequate funding on functions that are supposed to be done by the national government,” Mr Bw’okong’o said.

The lawmakers said the governor could have liaised with the Ministry of Interior to improve security before deciding to spend county funds on the vehicles, which are fuelled and serviced by the county.

Some governors have also been accused of spending a lot of county funds on education with latest incident being Siaya governor Cornell Rasanga, who reportedly allocated Sh1.7 million for mock examinations bearing his portrait.

Council of Governors chairman Peter Munya defended governors spending funds on national functions saying they can’t sit and watch as residents suffer at the counties due to the national government’s failure to play their roles.