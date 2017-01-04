By NELCON ODHIAMBO

More by this Author

Rarieda Member of Parliament Nicolas Gumbo has asked the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to invest in an alternative backup system instead of the manual voter register.

Mr Gumbo, a telecommunications expert, said on Wednesday there were a number of credible options of backing up the electronic voting system “rather than using the outdated and unreliable manual system”.

He cited the use of satellite telephones, 3G networks and visualisation for algorithm development (VisAD) as some of the credible methods of conducting and transmitting credible election results.

The MP criticised the IEBC, government officials and Jubilee politicians for allegedly misleading Kenyans that the country had no electronic election systems and insisting that it would be impossible for the country to go into the next General Election electronically.

“It is not true for anyone to tell us that the only way to back up the electronic system is through a manual system,’’ said Mr Gumbo. “A manual system cannot back up an electronic system.

“The IEBC needs to consider providing 3G network to the parts of the country that are not covered.”

Speaking in his constituency, Mr Gumbo claimed the IEBC and the Jubilee administration were keen to rig the elections, hence their demand for a manual system.

The MP’s remarks coincided with those of the Council of Governors, who on Tuesday threw their weight behind the Opposition in calling for the exclusive use of an electronic system in the August 8 General Election.

MANUAL BACKUP

The county bosses also disagreed with the national government’s position, through Attorney-General Githu Muigai, who rooted for a manual backup in the elections.

The MP said that only 22 per cent of the country is not covered by the 3G network and asked the IEBC to analyse and evaluate the amount of money required to cover it.

“The jubilee government should stop misleading Kenyans by saying that the electronic system cannot work sufficiently, the electronic system is the only way where dead voters would be blocked from participating in the elections as was witnessed in other elections,” said Mr Gumbo .

Mr Gumbo asked the IEBC commission to consider using the VisAd as a redundant system to backup and transmit results of the areas that are not covered by 3G communications.

He said that if the 2017 general elections are conducted on a manual platform numerous loopholes rigging avenues will be provided thus plunging the country in chaos similar to those witnessed in 2007-2008.