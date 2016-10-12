By JOHN NJAGI

Two parliamentary teams are considering introducing a motion slapping sanctions on South Sudan, where a full-blown war is imminent.

The National Assembly’s Administration and National Security, Defence and Foreign Relations committees on Wednesday raised the red flag on a looming full-blown war, warning of targeted sanctions on the key perpetrators.

The two parliamentary committees tasked with the country’s security said Wednesday they are working on a joint motion to impose sanctions on the perpetrators of the war.

The proposed motion follows a call by former vice-president and rebel leader Riek Machar for the South Sudanese people to take up arms.

“We cannot allow people to stage wars from the peace and comfort of hotels in Nairobi. The proposed sanctions will target property owned by the perpetrators including barring their children from attending costly schools in the country,” said National Security Committee chairman Asman Kamama.

Kenya appears to have taken a tough stance on the impending war, given that hundreds of refugees have started trickling into the Kakuma refugee camp.

It comes at a time when the country is grappling with a refugee crisis, including the closure of the Dadaab refugee camp.

However, imposing sanctions on South Sudanese warlords and the elite would be the most drastic step yet in trying to nudge the continent’s youngest country to embrace peace.

The warlords are believed to be staging the war from the comfort of Nairobi while their country burns, causing untold human suffering, including widespread killings and destruction of property.

The threat of sanctions comes in the wake of an investigative report that indicated that South Sudan leaders from both sides of the war have used the decades-old conflict to amass wealth, most of it in luxurious maisonettes in upmarket suburbs in Nairobi, luxurious cars and yachts, and to enrol their children in costly schools.

The report by Sentry, a company associated with movie-maker George Clooney, indicated that both Salva Kiir and Machar, who has since fled the violence, own luxurious homes in close proximity to each other in Nairobi’s Lavington suburbs, where their families live in comfort as their country burns.

The report, which has been dismissed by South Sudan leaders, claimed that protagonists in the war deliberately fuel it so as to continue plundering the country.

Speaking at a press conference at Parliament on Wednesday, Mr Kamama and Defence Committee chairman Ndung’u Gethenji appeared to blame Machar for his call to war, warning him of sanctions.