By RUTH MBULA

More by this Author

Wiper party boss Kalonzo Musyoka has pledged to stick with the newly minted opposition Nasa coalition.

Mr Kalonzo has also dismissed claims that his party is considering bolting out of the alliance to run a splinter third-force campaign as malicious.

Addressing journalists at Ufanisi Hotel in Kisii Town early Tuesday, Mr Musyoka said his appearance at the first Nasa rally in Bomet on Saturday was an indication that he was in the alliance to stay.

“I am in Nasa to stay, unless the national delegates convention decides otherwise.

"If they say I am not fit to represent the party in any position, it is only then that I can abide and of course with proper reasons,” he said.

Mr Kalonzo also denied claims that he has a list of preferred Wiper candidates for various seats in his Ukambani backyard.

He expressed regret that people from his backyard who feel disgruntled are spreading propaganda.

“This is a scheme by the ruling coalition to derail our unity. Even my friend Mudavadi has been raising the same concerns,” he said.

He said his decision to ask fellow Cord partners to support him in his bid for the presidency should not be interpreted to mean that he is breaking away from Nasa.

“I believe I am best suited to send the Jubilee government packing come August elections,” he said.

Mr Musyoka has teamed up with ODM leader Raila Odinga, Amani National Congress boss Musalia Mudavadi and Ford-Kenya’s Moses Wetang'ula in the newly minted Nasa coalition as their political vehicle to wrestle with President Uhuru Kenyatta's Jubilee Party in the upcoming polls.

Mr Musyoka has been in the Kisii region for the past two days mobilising residents to register as voters.