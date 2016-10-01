By OSCAR OBONYO

More by this Author

Newly-crowned Labour Party of Kenya (LPK) leader Ababu Namwamba has hit out at his former Orange party boss, Mr Raila Odinga, for presiding over a “toxic” and “near cult” political movement devoid of freedom of speech and association.

In a candid interview, the Budalang’i MP describes his decision to quit the post of ODM secretary-general to join the relatively smaller outfit initially led by Dr Julia Ojiambo as “a major upgrade”. Excerpts:

Question: What is the motivation behind your joining LPK?

Answer: I have exchanged sunset for sunrise, substance for rhetoric, false hope for genuine dreams and real transformation. I am motivated by the desire to serve Kenyans in a new atmosphere of substance, sincerity and liberty and to work in an environment devoid of toxic politics, suffocation, hollow posturing and false pretences.

Q: What do you mean by “toxic politics” and “suffocation” within ODM?

A: Why explain the obvious? Am I the first senior leader to vacate my position in ODM? Is the recent haemorrhage of members from the party a new thing? In law, we say “res ipso loquitor”. The facts speak for themselves!

Q: How different is LPK and what are its ideals and goals?

A: As with most Labour parties across the world, like in the UK, ours is a social democracy party whose policy focus is pursuit of the very best interests of workers. This includes just pay for every ounce of labour rendered, fair treatment in the workplace and a conducive working environment.

Q: Your political stature has risen very fast and high over the past nine years. Don’t you consider yourself politically larger than LPK?

A: I am joining a party that has maintained a distinct philosophy for 18 years, in a country where parties are largely temporary vessels of convenience bereft of any distinguishing ideological cutting edge. The Labour Party was a founder corporate member of Narc in 2002 and ODM-Kenya in 2006. By the way, an individual can never be larger than an institution. My new status is a major upgrade!

Q: In essence, you have climbed down from being secretary-general of a giant national party to leading a small party whose key officials — Prof Julia Ojiambo (chairperson), yourself (party leader) and Mr David Makali (secretary-general) — are from the neighbouring counties of Busia and Bungoma.

A: Why choose to wallow in the miasma of past glory when you can enjoy present and future success? “Giant” in the Kenyan political context is relative and transient. It’s also rather cheap propaganda to say Labour is a western Kenya party. Since ODM leader Odinga and national chair John Mbadi are both from Nyanza, is ODM then a Luo party? Among the top Labour leaders are deputy party leader Esther Ndolola Kondo, a Mijikenda from Kilifi, organising secretary Peter ole Musei (Maasai from Kajiado) and National treasurer Patrick Mutemi (Kamba from Kitui).

Q: Were your parliamentary colleagues Paul Otuoma (Funyula) and John Waluke (Sirisia) expected to join LPK?

A: Politics is dynamic. Different players are motivated by diverse factors. There is absolutely no issue of betrayal here. I enjoy a fantastic relationship with these colleagues. I respect their respective decisions. Each has good reasons for the choices they have made.

Q: Some people still believe that you and Otuoma, also from Busia County, have been quietly sparring politically. During the botched ODM polls, you were in different camps. Is there love lost between the two of you?

A: Paul and I are brothers with a rich history. We enjoy a fantastic relationship and have always been each other’s keeper. In our maiden bid for Parliament in 2007, I held brief for him in Funyula while he was hiding from forces hell-bent on destroying him. Before that, he had watched over Budalang’i while I completed my postgraduate studies in Washington. We have never been rivals.

Q: Any chance of re-uniting with Mr Odinga?

A: I quit my secretary-general position in ODM due to irreconcilable differences on how the party is managed, best exemplified by the bungled Kasarani elections, the perennially botched party primaries and deliberate schemes to emasculate the office of SG. There is no chance whatsoever of reversing my decision. I have no personal issues with Mr Odinga. And there is nothing to preclude us from engaging party leader to party leader.

Q: On the flipside, could you team up with Jubilee Party as initially suggested by DP William Ruto?

A: Don’t put words in my mouth. Labour is an independent party, which doesn’t have to be joined at the hip with other parties. But politics is manifestly dynamic. If a partnership with whomsoever is deemed necessary, the decision will be made by party organs and members.

Q: You have won the hearts of many Kenyans over the years as a charismatic leader. Some of your admirers expressed disappointment with your latest move. What do you say about that?