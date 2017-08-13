A total of 38 out of the 40 new MCAs, a majority of whom are from Wiper, turned up for the luncheon.

By KITAVI MUTUA

Kitui Governor-elect Charity Ngilu has asked the newly elected county legislators to put aside party affiliations and forge a bipartisan working relationship.

She told the members of the county assembly-elect from different parties that they were no longer candidates but leaders meant to serve the same residents who elected her as their governor and that there should never be political party boundaries after elections.

Ms Ngilu spoke at a luncheon that she hosted for the leaders at her Ithookwe home.

“We should embrace each other because, at this point, it doesn’t matter which political vehicle or aircraft you used to get elected; what matters most now is how we work together in a bipartisan way to deliver on our campaign promises and transform people’s lives,” said Ms Ngilu, who was accompanied by Deputy Governor-designate Wathe Nzau.

The Narc party leader said she would not favour any ward based on how people voted or the political parties their leaders belong to but will serve all residents without bias.

CONGRATULATED MCAS

“Let’s all appreciate our conversion from candidates to elected leaders and work together for the common good of Kitui people,” she said and congratulated the MCAs for winning elections.

Mrs Ngilu whose party bagged five MCA seats, will need the backing of the whole assembly to set up her government and passing key laws.

She said the people of Kitui must feel a difference within the first 100 days of her administration, especially on her key election pledges of provision of water, better healthcare and food security.

She said her administration would, in the first 100 days, equip all health facilities, improve access to clean water and give residents free certified seeds for the next rainy season.

WIPER

A total of 38 out of the 40 new MCAs, a majority of whom are from Wiper, turned up for the luncheon.

They assured Ms Ngilu that, as a county assembly, they would adopt a bipartisan approach in performing their mandate and support the Executive to deliver.