By GAITANO PESSA

Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi has told President Uhuru Kenyatta to make certain that his directive of issuance of identity cards (IDs) within three days after application is implemented across all counties.

Mr Mudavadi said the National Registration Bureau should attend to all Kenyans indiscriminately, not just the President's fandoms.

He said the action will provide a level playing field to guarantee the success of the August 8 elections.

At the same time, the ANC leader and member of the National Super Alliance (Nasa), addressing locals in Busia Polytechnic on Saturday, said Mr Kenyatta's Jubilee government should be voted out.

"Our enemy is the Jubilee administration which we want removed from power through the ballot. This can be made possible if Kenyans register in big numbers," he said.

He said the ruling administration has been nonchalant in the war on graft.

Mudavadi likened the recently launched Jubilee Party membership card to a red card given to footballers for misconduct, saying the red colour chosen by the party is a beacon of its impending defeat.

"In sports a red card signals a send-off. Don’t take such cards since you already know the outcome," he said.

He lamented the huge number of unregistered voters - 120,000 - in Busia County; and said "this calls for concerted efforts to have them register".

On matters Nasa, he said the coalition will decide the presidential flag bearer at the opportune time.