IEBC commissioners elect vice chair

By AGGREY MUTAMBO

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) commissioners on Wednesday elected Consolata Nkatha Bucha Maina to be the vice-chairperson of the polls body.

IEBC Chairman Wanyonyi Chebukati said in a statement that Ms Maina was chosen by consensus after the seven commissioners held their first meeting since taking office.

“I wish to congratulate Commissioner Maina on her election and look forward to working together for the successful delivery of our mandate.

“We call upon Kenyans to continue supporting the Commission as we all prepare for credible and peaceful elections come August 8, 2017,” Mr Chebukati said.