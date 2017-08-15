By PATRICK LANG'AT

By SAMWEL OWINO

The electoral agency on Tuesday attempted to explain why the presidential election results on its website were still going up, five days after the final tally was declared.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission said there was no cause for alarm.

“These are not new results but the electronic results derived from the forms which agents already have copies of. And as stated before, where there is a variance between the electronic and the hard copy, the hard copy takes precedence,” said the commission in a statement on its official Facebook page.

The comment came after an avalanche of questions on the commission’s social media pages following the increase in the number of votes that at 3pm showed 40,861 of the 40,883 polling stations reporting.

“All 40,883 polling stations presented hard copy forms 34A for tabulation into forms 34B and for subsequent announcement of results. There will be no more changes on the portal when they hit and balance off at 40,883,” the commission added.

The Facebook statement, whose authenticity was confirmed by the commission’s media and communications manager Andrew Limo, however, failed to explain why President Uhuru Kenyatta’s tally (8,219,879 compared to Friday’s 8,203,290) and Raila Odinga’s (6,819,036 compared to Friday’s 6,762,224) had gone up even with a final tally having been declared.

Interestingly, those of five of the other six presidential candidates reduced, with only that of Thirdway Alliance of Kenya’s Ekuru Aukot going up from 27,311 to 27,389.

Mr Abduba Dida’s dropped from 38,093 to 37,869, Cyrus Jirongo from 11,705 to 11,278, Joe Nyagah 42,259 to 38,004, Japheth Kaluyu from 16,482 to 11,771 and Michael Wainaina 13,257 to 8,868.

This, even as the Mr Odinga-led Nasa claimed that the commission was yet to share with them copies of forms 34B, even after their pleas since Saturday. But Mr Limo said the opposition were given all forms 34B they had requested by Monday evening.