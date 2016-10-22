By MAGATI OBEBO

The electoral commission has gazetted the names of returning officers for four mini-elections.

The officials will preside over ward by-elections in Mosiro (Kajiado County), Sala (Tana River County), Kalokol Ward (Turkana County) and Nyacheki Ward (Kisii).

Communications Director Andrew Limo said they were ready to undertake the exercise in a free and fair manner.

The announcement came as campaigns intensified with top parties now leading onslaughts for their candidates to capture the seats.

ODM leader Raila Odinga is expected in Nyacheki on Monday as campaigns heat up two days to the election.

All the three Cord affiliate parties have fielded candidates for the seat that fell vacant following the death of Mr Peter Ongeri of ODM four months ago.

In the last two weeks, ODM senior members, among them party chairman John Mbadi, have toured the ward to campaign for Mr Naftal Onkoba, the party’s candidate.

Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho, who was expected to tour the region on Friday, failed to turn up. He was said to be out of the country.

ODM Communications Director Philip Etale and a group of Liberal Democrats from Britain were also in the region on Friday.

Mr Etale said Mr Odinga will be accompanied by other party officials on Monday.

ODM Party Second Deputy Chairman David Ontegi told the Sunday Nation on Friday that they were optimistic of winning the seat.

“We have the machinery and the spirit to do all that it takes to win the seat and we will not leave anything to chance. Already, all indications are that we will reclaim the seat,” he said.

Candidates are conducting a door-to-door hunt for votes as polling day nears.

It is yet to be confirmed if any of the top Jubilee leaders will be visiting the region to drum up support for their candidate, Mr Maxwell Nyaanga.

Sources, however, say Bobasi MP Stephen Manoti and Kisii Deputy Governor Joash Maangi have been leading night campaigns for him.

Mr Etale said they expected little pressure from other candidates.

ODM Treasurer Timothy Bosire said that they will be camping at Nyacheki Ward to ensure they retain the seat at all costs.

“We don’t expect much opposition but that does not mean we will leave anything to chance,” he said.

On Wednesday, Kisii Governor James Ongwae was in Nyacheki inaugurating a road bridge and water projects to woo support for the ODM candidate.

Mr Ongwae said the county had all that it needed to change the development fortunes of the ward. He accused Jubilee of rhetoric at the expense of development.

Other candidates in the race include Peter Mochache (NVP), Zachariah Nyagaka (CCM), Walter Mokua (Ford Kenya), Ezekiel Magati (NLP), Samuel Nyabuto (PDP), Morang’a Mekubo (CMD) and Kennedy Arama (CCU).

CAUSING RIPPLES

Others are Mr Isaac Mogocha (Wiper Democratic Movement), Peter Oibi (MDP), Justus Nyaberi of PPK and Caleb Ong’uti of KNC.

The latter is said to be causing ripples in the region. A spot check by the Sunday Nation found that pockets of the residents were ready to vote for him.

Mr Ong’uti was at one time a parliamentary aspirant and it is said that he will be the compromise candidate of choice in the face of gruelling battles.

MDP candidate Peter Oibi also said that although the party’s top brass may not visit to drum up support for him, he was capable of managing the campaigns on his own. A former Kenya Revenue Authority official, Mr Oibi said he understands the development needs of the area.

Ms Lenna Onserio is the only female candidate who will be vying on a Narc ticket.

On Saturday, Kisii County IEBC coordinator Ms Sarah Ogaro said there will be 23 voting centres across the ward with Nyacheki Cooperative Society having two because of the number of voters registered there.

She said the commission will use the 2013 voting register, adding that those who got voting cards during the recent registration exercise are not yet in the records and thus will be locked out.