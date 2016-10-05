Isaac Ruto assures CCM aspirants of fair nominations

By TIMOTHY KEMEI

More by this Author

Chama cha Mashinani (CCM) leader Isaac Ruto has assured aspirants that the party will conduct free and fair nominations across the country.

Mr Ruto, the Bomet governor, said there will be no interference in the primaries.

He spoke when he met contenders for various seats from eight counties in the Rift Valley and western Kenya.

The meeting, held at a Kericho hotel on Tuesday, drew aspirants for county assembly, parliamentary and Senate seats from Kericho, Nakuru, Bomet, Uasin Gishu, Nandi, Kisii, Nyamira, Narok and Homa Bay counties.

“I want to assure you that unlike some other parties, we have no preferred candidates. I am happy the party is growing and we will soon release our manifesto,” said Mr Ruto.