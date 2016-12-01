Isaac Ruto hit with a stone, says Nkaissery

By DENNIS ODUNGA

Bomet governor Isaac Ruto was not hit by a tear gas canister but a stone, interior cabinet Secretary Joseph Nkaissery told senators on Thursday.

According to a statement by the CS, it was not true that the Chama cha Mashinani leader was attacked by a police officer when chaos erupted at Silibwet Stadium in Bomet County.

Mr Ruto has maintained that he was hit in the right cheek by a tear gas canister lobbed by a police officer who was trying to disperse his supporters.

But police have also maintained that the governor was hit by a stone hurled by a member of the crowd that had gathered at the stadium on November 7.