Isaac Ruto hit with a stone, says Nkaissery
Thursday December 1 2016
Bomet governor Isaac Ruto was not hit by a tear gas canister but a stone, interior cabinet Secretary Joseph Nkaissery told senators on Thursday.
According to a statement by the CS, it was not true that the Chama cha Mashinani leader was attacked by a police officer when chaos erupted at Silibwet Stadium in Bomet County.
Mr Ruto has maintained that he was hit in the right cheek by a tear gas canister lobbed by a police officer who was trying to disperse his supporters.
But police have also maintained that the governor was hit by a stone hurled by a member of the crowd that had gathered at the stadium on November 7.
Jubilee senators, reacting on the statement by the CS, demanded that the governor discloses who paid for his medical bills in South Africa for ‘a little cut on the nose’.