Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho has renewed his fight with President Uhuru Kenyatta, accusing him of sabotaging the coastal county’s economy by transfer of port operations from the region.

The governor’s scathing attack came after President Kenyatta launched the upgraded inland container depot in Embakasi, Nairobi, last week.

Speaking at Sun N Sand Beach Resort in Kilifi County, Mr Joho said the launch of the ultra-modern container depot that was upgraded at a cost of Sh22 billion was part of the initial stages of moving Mombasa port operations to Naivasha.

“What we saw the other day were clear indications that the port operations are being moved from Mombasa and that is a fact. The one who is hurt must speak out.

“We told you before that they had planned to relocate port operations and that is what they are doing now,” Mr Joho said.

ECONOMIC ZONE

Mr Joho also castigated the launch of the special economic zone (SEZ) in Eldoret and said the Jubilee government was hell-bent of seeing the people of Mombasa suffer.

“Shamelessly, they went ahead and launched a special economic zone in Eldoret,” he said.

“The practice worldwide is, for every successful economic zone, it must be supported by a port and an international airport.

“Is there a port in Eldoret? Is there and ocean there? And then someone wants us to be silent. We shall never shy away from talking about letting natural resources benefit those who surround them.”

RESOURCES

He added: “It is not possible that you are willing to engage in talks on resource development in other parts of the country but when you come here you make it seem like an offence when we talk of our resources.”

The port of Mombasa was in Mombasa “because it is God who wanted it to be in Mombasa and you cannot take that from us”, he said.

Mr Joho scoffed at leaders from the coastal region allied to the government, accusing them of undermining the agenda on ensuring local people benefited from resources in the region.

SECESSION

Saying the agenda of self-determination was being driven by marginalisation of the coastal people, Mr Joho added:

“When we talk and engage the government head-on, we see some leaders from here lecturing us.

“We are telling them that (Kilifi Governor Amason) Kingi and I are not on their level. They should shut up if they cannot talk for their people and let us, who are ready to die for our people, do it.”

Upon the announcement on secession of the Coast by Mr Joho and Mr Kingi, some coastal leaders, led by Cabinet Secretaries Najib Balala (Tourism) and Dan Kazungu (Mining), asked the duo to focus on devolution instead.