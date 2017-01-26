By BARNABAS BII

More by this Author

The political contest between the ruling Jubilee Party and the opposition to control the western Kenya regions votes has intensified.

Political leaders have pitched tent in the region for the second week running to mobilize people to register as voters.

Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi, ODM and Kanu leaders are back in the region today.

While ANC leader will be in Trans-Nzoia County on a four day 'Nasa Kura’ campaign, a week after he launched a similar crusade in Bungoma, Deputy President William Ruto retreats to Nakuru County after a tour of Bungoma, Trans-Nzoia, Baringo and Nandi Counties

The DP and his entourage faced hostility from rowdy youths in Bungoma town when he toured the otherwise opposition perceived zone

While addressing voters in Trans-Nzoia and Nandi Counties Mr Ruto petitioned voters to register in large numbers while dismissing the opposition as ill-prepared to face Jubilee Party as they lacked presidential candidate.

Mr Mudavadi goes to Trans-Nzoia in what he believes will translate into votes a week after he toured Bungoma and demanded for an audit of voter register alleging a scheme by the Jubilee to rig the election.

The former deputy prime minister who will be accompanied by former agriculture minister and ANC deputy party leader Kipruto Kirwa will host a delegation of Kalenjin and Luhya elders to rally the two communities behind the party.

He is expected to lead massive Nasa campaign rally at Kitale stadium on Friday that will also act as homecoming for Mr Kirwa who will be vying for the Trans-Nzoia senator's seat.

Mr Mudavadi who was recently installed as a Luhya spokesman will retreat to his home tuff of Vihiga County over the weekend where he will hold talks with Terik elders, a sub-tribe of the Kalenjin community.

He will later switch his voter hunt to South Rift region, the home tuff of Bomet Governor Isaac Ruto, critic of the DP and leader of Chama Cha Mashinani party.

Kanu Chairman Gideon Moi is in his Baringo backyard where he has been donating food supplies to famine stricken families.

Leaders in the region have petitioned the younger Moi to support President Uhuru Kenyatta’s re-election in the August Election as he sets eye for the Presidency in the 2022 General Election.