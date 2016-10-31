Jubilee MPs tell off Raila on graft claims

By ERIC WAINAINA

Twelve MPs mainly from Kiambu County have told off opposition leaders, including ODM’s Raila Odinga, over claims that President Uhuru Kenyatta is abetting corruption.

The Jubilee-allied leaders said Mr Odinga’s sustained fight against corruption was insincere, adding that his intention was to tarnish the government’s image in a bid to gain mileage ahead of the 2017 elections.

The MPs were Mr Kimani Ichungw’a (Kikuyu), Mr Moses Kuria (Gatundu South), Mr Kigo Njenga (Gatundu North), Mr Maina Kamanda (Starehe), Mr Jude Njomo (Kiambu Town), Mr John Kiragu (Limuru), Mr Mburu Kahangara (Lari), Mr Paul Koinange (Kiambaa), Mr Ferdinand Waititu (Kabete), Ms Alice N’gan’ga (Thika), Mr Samuel Gichigi (Kipipiri) and Mr Steven Kariuki (Mathare).

INTERNAL AUDIT REPORT

The leaders said Health ministry officials cannot be condemned based on an internal audit report. They spoke at Thigiu Primary School in Limuru on Sunday during a thanksgiving ceremony organised by Mr Kiragu over the ongoing tarmacking of the Mutarakwa-Thogoto road.

“If you are talking about corruption in the Ministry of Health, let Raila tell us who or whose family is selling oxygen to all the public hospitals in the country and how they got those contracts. Let Raila tell us who has been selling jet fuel to Kenya Airways,” said Mr Ichungw’a.

However, Mr Odinga on Monday said supporting ODM would be the only way to save the country in 2017.

“Never in the history of this country have we seen so much plunder, theft, impunity, extrajudicial killings and incompetence in the management of the affairs of State as we are witnessing today,” Mr Odinga said at the Bomas of Kenya, when he addressed the ODM National Governing Council.