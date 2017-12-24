By JOHN NGIRACHU

By SAMWEL OWINO

Four Jubilee Party MPs removed from their committees for defying the ruling party’s leaders are planning to challenge the party in court, even as they plot to have their top leaders in the National Assembly stripped of their positions.

Nandi Hills MP Alfred Keter on Sunday said that the letters removing him and MPs Silas Tiren (Moiben), Kangogo Bowen (Marakwet East) and Alex Kosgey (Emgwen) would have to be challenged.

“We’ll go to court to stop that and then come to Parliament and impeach him (Majority Leader Aden Duale). Our prayers in court are the same prayers we’ll use to impeach him,” Mr Keter said.

The youthful MP was last week elected chairman of the Labour and Social Welfare committee, defeating Bura MP Ali Wario, who was the choice of the party’s leadership.

Mr Tiren was elected Agriculture committee chairman, defeating Adan Ali of Mandera East, who was the Jubilee preferred candidate.

STANDING ORDERS

Mr Bowen defeated Jubilee’s choice of Sofia Abdi (Ijara) for the Environment and Natural Resources committee.

Mr Kosgey had attempted to run against Kieni MP Kanini Kega at the Trade, Industry and Cooperatives Committee.

Soon after they won, the letters from Mr Washiali for each MP were circulated.