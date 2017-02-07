By ERIC WAINAINA

Jubilee Party has downplayed recent defections by some of its key politicians to other parties.

The head of the party’s secretariat Raphael Tuju on Tuesday said those moving to other parties are “simply jumping the gun”.

Mr Tuju spoke after holding a closed door meeting with Jubilee Party elected leaders and aspirants from Kiambu County at Sahara West Hotel in Ruaka.

Mr Tuju’s remarks follows concern of insincerity among aspirants in the party’s strongholds, and fears of losing in the nominations.

Key leaders people who have already abandoned the party include President Uhuru Kenyatta’s advisor on Education and Meru gubernatorial aspirant Dr Kiremi Mwiria, Embu Senator Lenny Kivuti, Deputy Governor Dorothy Nditi, Mbeere North MP Muriuki Njagagua and a section of ward representatives who have joined Machako’s Governor Alfred Mutua’s Maendeleo Chap Chap,

Mr Tuju also said that the party has written to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) seeking its assistance in supervising the party’s nominations in April.

He said the party’s national elections board will be announced after the conclusion of the ongoing mass voter registration.

He echoed President Kenyatta’s assurance that the nominations will be free and fair.

“If somebody says that they suspect a process, which is going to be conducted by a national election board and IEBC is not going to be fair… what is the basis?”

“You should only complain after you have seen so and so in the elections board, who is in the IEBC and what is the process that is going to be followed in this nominations process. But at this particular stage, we have not released anything,” he said.

Mr Tuju also sought to allay fears by a section of aspirants that the party was favouring the elected leaders, saying they all will be accorded equal treatment.

A section of aspirants had accused some MPs, especially those who were named in the presidential campaigns team of “taking over” the party, and locking the out aspirants.