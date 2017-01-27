By PSCU

More by this Author

President Uhuru Kenyatta has announced the suspension of the Jubilee Party's membership drive to give priority to voter registration ahead of the August elections.

The President said the membership campaign will resume when voter registration ends.

“We have decided to take a break and go-slow on the recruitment of new members to allow our supporters time to register as voters first before the close of the IEBC conducted exercise next month,” he said.

President Kenyatta spoke in his hometown of Gatundu in Kiambu County as he wrapped up the first leg of his voter registration mobilisation campaign.

The President visited Murang’a, Isiolo, Nyeri, Samburu, Laikipia, Garissa, Kitui, Kirinyaga, Embu, Marsabit and Tharaka-Nithi counties to encourage eligible voters to register.

At every stop he made, Mr Kenyatta urged those who have not registered to do so to avoid the last-minute rush.

He underscored the importance of listing as voters, saying it gives residents the power to decide the quality of leaders the country will have.

President Kenyatta especially asked young people to register as voters so that they can participate in choosing the leaders who will cater for their interests by ensuring prudent management of resources particularly at the county level.