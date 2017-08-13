By ABDIMALIK HAJIR

Jubilee Party has bagged many elective positions in the three North Eastern counties.

Those who won the governorship seats are Ali Roba (Mandera), Mr Mohamed Abdi Mohamud (Wajir) and Mr Ali Korane (Garissa).

While Mr Mohamed Yussuf Haji successfully defended his Garissa senatorial seat while Mr Mohamud Mohamed and Dr Abdullahi Ali won the Mandera and Wajir senatorial positions respectively.

WOMEN REPS

Ms Amina Gedow Hassan emerged winner of the Mandera Woman representative seat on an Economic Freedom Party ticket, a Jubilee affiliate.

In Wajir, Ms Fatuma Gedi of Party of Development and Restoration succeeded in the Woman rep race while in Garissa Jubilee’s Anab Mohamed Gure also won.

However, candidates from different parties won the Wajir North (Ahmed Abdisalan, ODM), Wajir East (Rashid Kassim, Wiper) and Wajir West (Ahmed Kolosh Mohamed) parliamentary posts.

DEVELOPMENT

Garissa Township MP Aden Duale said the victory is an indication that the residents appreciate President-elect Uhuru Kenyatta's work.

"It’s clear indications that people have decided to be with the transformation agenda of Jubilee government.