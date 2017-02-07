Jubilee aspirants warned against smear campaigns

By AGEWA MAGUT

Starehe MP Maina Kamanda has urged Jubilee aspirants to be united and avoid mudslinging during campaigns for various seats.

During a meeting with at least 50 county assembly seats for the six wards in Starehe constituency at the Jubilee offices in Starehe, Mr Kamanda urged the hopefuls to stay committed to the party.

He urged them to avoid tarnishing the names of their opponents from the Jubilee Party ahead of nominations.

The hopefuls were from Landi Mawe, Nairobi South, Nairobi Central, Pangani, Kariokor and Ngara wards.

The aspirants were urged to encourage residents in their various wards to register as voters.

Mr Kamanda said the Jubilee Party has promised to give jobs to election losers.