Jubilee hopefuls plot to unseat Joho

Aspirants seeking the Jubilee Party ticket for the Mombasa governor’s post have called a meeting today to strategise on how to defeat the incumbent Hassan Joho in next year’s elections.

The convenor, Kenya Ferry Services Chairman Ramadhan Kajembe said the candidates should unite to increase their chances of unseating the ODM deputy leader, whose popularity and influence in the party has soared recently.

Mr Joho also faces competition within Cord, with Mombasa Senator Hassan Omar and Nyali MP Hezron Awiti — both of Wiper — seeking to run against him.

In Jubilee, two groups are campaigning for different candidates – Mr Suleiman Shahbal and Mr Ananiah Mwaboza – with Mr Kajembe leading efforts to reconcile the two sides.

Speaking at Azuri Club in Mombasa on Friday when he addressed ‘Warembo na Uhuru’, a women group campaigning for President Kenyatta, Mr Kajembe cautioned that the division in Jubilee could cost the party not only the county’s gubernatorial seat but also MPs and ward reps.

Controversy has rocked Jubilee in Mombasa, with suspicion that some of its key gubernatorial aspirants are favoured by the party top brass and could earn direct nomination.

Even though President Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto have categorically stated that nominations will be free and fair, supporters and leaders in the county are divided on who should be the candidate to battle Mr Joho.

Former TNA and Jubilee chairmen Matano Kheri and Ali Mwatsahu declared an end to their rivalry and said they were ready to work as a team.

Mr Kajembe, who ditched ODM for Jubilee and has declared interest in the Senate seat, said that the process of reconciling Mr Shahbaal and Mr Mwaboza was ongoing.

But Mr Mwaboza insisted he was the only one who can beat Mr Joho, boasting of having Mijikenda and upcountry votes and “the goodwill of the country’s leadership”.

“I am the front runner and those aspiring to stand on Jubilee should leave the flag for me, said Mr Mwaboza, the former Kisauni MP.

“Even those in the Opposition have seen me as the biggest threat. Governor Joho, Nyali MP Hezron Awiti and Mr Shahbal have all approached and pleaded with me that I should support them because if I don’t, they will lose miserably,” he added.

Mr Kajembe, Mr Matano and Mr Mwatsahu, who were joined by Mvita parliamentary aspirant Mohamed Tenge, claimed that some of the candidates were seeking to get direct nomination from Jubilee headquarters.

“They are seeking leadership from Nairobi but we are here on the ground and want to ask you our supporters to elect the one who will deliver the seat to Jubilee,” said Mr Kajembe.

He urged locals to support Jubilee candidates in the county “because Cord is divided and we should take advantage of this”.

He said the Jubilee government would give Kenyans jobs equally and initiate more development projects in the region.