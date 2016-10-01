By WANJOHI GITHAE

President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto have resolved to make bit by bit appointments of officials of the team that will lead the Jubilee party, the Sunday Nation has learnt.

According to insiders, this will enable the party leaders gauge the reactions of competing interests in the party and manage more easily.

This comes amid calls for credible nominations as western Kenya politicians deny they are reconsidering their position in Jubilee.

In the new set up, though not confirmed, the party leaders are said to have largely settled for former Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir as the new secretary-general.

If confirmed, Mr Chirchir will be tasked with setting up mechanisms that will be instrumental to pull off successful nominations ahead of August 2017 General Election.

Jubilee has already indicated it will invite IEBC to conduct its nominations.

Mr Chirchir is no stranger to the President and deputy president, having laid the groundwork for the ambitious 5,000 megawatts energy vision before 2015.

Though he was hauled out of office after EACC linked him to the infamous Chickengate scandal, Mr Chirchir has since been cleared.

His biggest asset, however, is that he was instrumental in organising the 2010 referendum in a record time at Interim Independent Electoral Commission where he was then head of IT committee.

In the run up to 2013 General Election, he was also part of Jubilee campaigns.

Lately, our sources reveal he has been working from Chancery Building along Valley road.

“When we formed the party, we gave the President and deputy president full mandate to steer the party forward. If they deem fit to announce officials in piecemeal, so be it. We will accept whatever decision they will consider,” said Kajiado South MP Katoo ole Metito.

Once he takes over at the Pangani based Jubilee headquarters, Mr Chirchir will be joined by executive directors of the parties that folded up, who will head various departments.

The EDs are currently hold up at previous headquarters of TNA party, where they have been doing residual duties as they await moving to the new offices.

Among the duties that have been performing include preparing financial statements of their parties.

SUBTLE CONCERNS

It is a statutory duty for every party to publish their financial statements on or before October 30.

They are also meeting the requirements of the transition clauses in the Political Parties Act that require the parties that fold should hand over their assets and liabilities to the new party.

During the merger, President Kenyatta assured Jubilee aspirants that he did not have a preferred candidate.

“Neither my deputy nor I has any preferred candidates for any single elective position. The people will decide for themselves. Nobody should stand up and say that I have been sent by the DP or the President, go out there and talk to the voters. We shall work with those elected by the people,” he said.

This, however, has not quashed rumours that some candidates may be rigged out during nominations.

PNU has now emerged as an alternative party as aspirants for various parties quietly support its survival.

The Sunday Nation has learnt that the party is being bankrolled by a former powerful government official in the Kibaki administration.

Kieni MP Kanini Kega admonished aspirants who are using the President’s name to campaign.

He said the reason why President Uhuru Kenyatta was able to beat Cord leader in 2013 was largely due to high voter turnout and the same numbers need to be replicated for a smooth win.

He called for penalties on aspirants who invoke the President’s name for selfish gains.

Nyeri Woman Representative Priscilla Nyokabi said party officials will cease to matter to aspirants if there is an assurance of free and fair nominations.