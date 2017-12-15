By SHEKHEY AHMED MOHAMED

More by this Author

By FADHILI FREDRICK

More by this Author

The delay in transfer of revenue allocation to counties is affecting development agenda, National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has said.

Mr Muturi said the issue is a major concern for the counties since without financial resources activities cannot run smoothly.

He said the lack of clarity of roles by the two levels of government affecting development.

“Failure by both the national and county governments to meet their revenue targets is a threat to the sustainability of resourcing county governments. Both governments should agree on a proper modality that will enable a symmetric costing and transfer of all devolved functions which should be commensurate with transfer of resources,” said Mr Muturi in a speech read by his deputy Moses Cheboi on Friday during the second day of governors’ induction conference at Diani Reef Hotel in Kwale County.

MISTRUST

He said over the last four years of devolved governance, inter-governmental relations have been largely characterised by mistrust, suspicion and unnecessary competition.

The speaker further said there is a need to foster and strengthen the channels of engagement between the county governments and the National Assembly.

He said effective and equitable distribution of financial resources is vital to stability as the county bosses have seen an outcry from the public.

He said there was need for the county bosses to utilise the limited resources allocated to their counties in accordance with the principles of public finance to turn the aspirations of devolution into reality.

DEVOLUTION

“If well-implemented, devolution will greatly improve development outcomes of this country, particularly service delivery, human livelihoods, and governance in addition to the other objectives of devolution,” said Mr Muturi.

“In the financial year 2014/2015 report, the Controller of Budget stated that county governments generated a total of Sh33.85bn, which translates to 67 per cent of annual target,” he said

He added that the biggest five counties in revenue generation combined raised Sh19.94 billion while the other 42 counties raised only Sh13.91 billion.

“We need to redirect our attention to our ability to deliver on our mandate to the citizens given the limited resources available.”