Kalonzo, Wetang'ula campaign in Wajir

By BRUHAN MAKONG

Cord co-principals Kalonzo Musyoka and Moses Wetang'ula continued their tour of northeastern Kenya and campaigned in Wajir, where they urged residents to register as voters in large numbers.

The Wajir tour came after the team visited Garissa last week to popularise the Wiper Party and Cord.

Mr Musyoka is the Wiper Party leader while Mr Wetang'ula is the Senate minority leader.

They were accompanied by Wiper deputy party leader Farah Maalim and Wajir Governor Ahmed Abdullahi.

They addressed a rally at the Orahey grounds, where they expressed confidence that Cord would win the August 8 elections.

They urged residents to turn up in large numbers in the ongoing mass voter registration to ensure they vote out the Jubilee government in the next election.

Mr Musyoka said there were about 100,000 voters in the vast arid Wajir County in the 2013 polls "but we are here to ensure the number exceeds 200,000."

'SELECTIVE JUSTICE'

He asked non-locals to register in the county instead of travelling to their rural homes.

Mr Musyoka also defended Sports Cabinet Secretary Hassan Wario and Principal Secretary Titus Ekai over the chief prosecutor's decision to get them prosecuted over the misuse of money intended for the Rio Olympics.

He accused the government of selective justice and claimed the two were targeted because they are from marginalsed communities.

Mr Musyoka also called on President Uhuru Kenyatta to approve the appointment of Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission officials so that they could start work.

Mr Wetang'ula appealed to locals to vote Jubilee out of power, saying it had discriminated against marginalised communities in public appointments.