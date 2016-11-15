By OUMA WANZALA

By ISAAC ONGIRI

Wiper Democratic Movement leader Kalonzo Musyoka on Tuesday moved to quell tension in his party and in the opposition coalition, Cord, over his recent charge against Machakos Senator Johnson Muthama.

Mr Musyoka, who led the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) members in a strategy meeting, claimed there was an attempt to initiate unnecessary discord in the Opposition.

“We know some people are creating unnecessary tension within Cord, which is non-existent. They may be using some people in the media in their mission,” he told journalists after the NEC meeting held at the party’s headquarters in Nairobi.

The Wiper leader also denied the existence of a crisis in his party following emerging differences between him and Mr Muthama.

Mr Musyoka had publicly accused the senator of championing the interest of ODM leader Raila Odinga, thus undermining him.

But on Tuesday, Wiper secretary general Hassan Omar said the party had no issues with Mr Muthama, who skipped the Tuesday’s NEC meeting.

“Wiper’s position is that Mr Musyoka is our presidential candidate. It is also our prayer that he will be the Cord candidate in the 2017 elections,” said Mr Omar.

Mr Muthama, however, said his absence from the Wiper meeting was due to another pressing matter.

He stated that a Cord meeting at Capitol Hill was more important, since Wiper was conducting housekeeping duties.

He said no one should tell Cord when to nominate a presidential candidate as they are not looking for one.

Mr Hassan also dismissed claims that Tuesday’s meeting was called to discuss tension in Wiper and reconcile Mr Musyoka and the Machakos senator.

BEGINNING TO RAISE TENSION

The NEC meeting endorsed a planned National Delegates Conference on December 10, when the party will officially endorse Mr Musyoka’s candidature.

During the meeting, the party urged the electoral commission to save money by leasing election equipment from reliable international firms instead of buying new ones. It said there were internationally reputable companies that are ready to lease elections technology to Kenya.

The party said countries such as India and Sierra Leone have been leasing the equipment.

The IEBC is already preparing to advertise a major tender to procure new electronic voter identification devices to be used in the next elections.

The NEC also received the updates on disciplinary measures commenced against some MPs by the party several weeks ago.

“We will be holding our party’s NDC December 10 to endorse party leader Kalonzo Musyoka as the Presidential candidate for the Cord coalition,” said Mr Omar.

Mr Musyoka’s and Cord leader Raila Odinga’s vigorous campaigns for the opposition ticket is beginning to raise tension within the opposition ranks amidst fears the two leaders could disastrously part ways like they did about 10 years ago.

