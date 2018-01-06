Kalonzo reiterates resolve to be sworn in alongside Raila

Mr Maanzo said Kenyans were waiting for a legitimate government to be in place in order to experience the benefits of free primary and secondary education.

He clarified that the Nasa leaders were not interested in “nusu mkate” but added that the Bomas draft, which defined the structure of the Executive, would provide a solution to the present crisis.

Mr Musyoka warned that he and Mr Odinga were ready to take the oath of office unless President Uhuru Kenyatta moves fast to initiate dialogue with Nasa.

By STEPHEN MUTHINI

More by this Author

National Super Alliance co-principal Kalonzo Musyoka has reiterated his resolve to be sworn in alongside opposition leader Raila Odinga.

For the second time in as many weeks, Mr Musyoka warned that he and Mr Odinga were ready to take the oath of office unless President Uhuru Kenyatta moves fast to initiate dialogue with Nasa.

Mr Musyoka, who led a team of MPs and senators from Ukambani region to visit injured Kathiani MP Robert Mbui at his rural home in Machakos County, said he will not backtrack on his resolve to deliver electoral justice to Kenyans.

Mr Mbui fractured his leg during the chaotic homecoming for Mr Odinga in Nairobi after a month’s visit to the United States of America.

Speaking at the event, Mr Musyoka told President Kenyatta that he had a last chance to initiate dialogue, failing which the opposition leaders will take the oath.

PEOPLE'S ASSEMBLY

On Thursday, the opposition coalition released a timetable for People’s Assembly meetings across the country and announced the formation of an Assumption of Office committee expected to coordinate the oath taking plans set for January 30.

It was not the first time Mr Musyoka was declaring his readiness to be sworn in alongside Mr Odinga.

Speaking after returning from Germany where he spent ten weeks by the side of his ailing wife Pauline, Mr Musyoka declared that he and Mr Odinga would be sworn in unless Mr Kenyatta initiated dialogue to address electoral injustices in Kenya.

And speaking at Mr Mbui’s home on Friday, the Wiper leader reiterated that the country was divided and there was no way the leaders could “run away from dialogue.”

He said they were not afraid of threats by the State to jail them.

“Fear is the enemy of justice. I want to say that we have a constitutional moment and the only solution is to revisit the Constitution,” said Mr Musyoka.

He clarified that the Nasa leaders were not interested in “nusu mkate” but added that the Bomas draft, which defined the structure of the Executive, would provide a solution to the present crisis.

“Sisi hatutaki mambo ya nusu mkate but we want justice. It is time we revisited the Bomas draft if we want to cure the problem of tribalism,” he said.

Mr Musyoka blamed the church for taking sides.

JUSTICE

“The church has not stood for truth and justice,” said Mr Musyoka.

Mr Mbui asked the people not to despair.

“Do not lose heart. We are here seated with the Deputy President. The people of Kathiani elected him on August 8,” he said.

He said he wanted the people of Kathiani constituency to get their right and maintained that until that happened, they would continue resisting Jubilee’s rule.

Makueni MP Daniel Maanzo said the price of unga has gone up again and that no constituency has received CDF money.

LEGITIMATE GOVERNMENT

He said Jubilee should give way for a Nasa government, adding that he was ready for the swearing-in of Mr Odinga and Mr Musyoka.

Mr Maanzo said Kenyans were waiting for a legitimate government to be in place in order to experience the benefits of free primary and secondary education.

He accused Jubilee of lying to Kenyans that it was funding secondary education at a cost of Sh36 billion yet Kenyans were still paying school fees.

Kilome MP Thaddeus Nzambia, who was together with Mr Mbui at the time he got hurt, said people were behind Mr Musyoka in the struggle to reclaim the “stolen victory.”