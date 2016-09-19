By VALENTINE OBARA

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka has proposed that the Coalition for Reforms and Democracy (Cord) be registered as a political party.

Mr Musyoka, however, said his idea does not involve merging the opposition parties, in a move seen as challenging the newly formed Jubilee Party.

"Nominations can be done in ODM, Ford-Kenya and Wiper parties then the winners can vie for the Cord ticket," he said.

The Cord co-principal said the idea is among many being pondered in efforts to give Jubilee a run for its money in preparations for next year's general elections.

Mr Musyoka also announced that Wiper would hold a National Executive Committee meeting on September 20.

ELECTIONS BOARD

Among the matters to be discussed is how to carry out party nominations and set up an elections board.

He said the ongoing rallies by ODM and Ford-Kenya are good for Cord because they all need to be strong, adding that Wiper will also start its countrywide rallies soon.

He was speaking at the Waterfront Business Park in Karen, Nairobi, where he received John Horsfall, who is running for charity from Mt Elgon to Kilifi.

The British architect is raising funds to aid the Lewa Children's Home.