Kitutu Masaba MP Timothy Bosire has warned that Kenya could become a failed State following the continued attack on its military by Al-Shabaab terrorists in Somalia.

Reacting to reports that the militants attacked a Kenyan military camp in Kulbiyow, Lower Jubba, in Somalia some 18 kilometres from the Kenyan border last Friday, Mr Bosire questioned whose interest the soldiers were serving in a foreign Country.

“I say pole (sorry) to those who lost their loved ones as we continue to suffer under Jubilee leadership,” Mr Bosire said.

In a phone interview on Saturday, he said the country must rethink its military’s stay in Somalia.

“The US (United Statesa) in its strategic interest left Somalia and in Kenya we have warned that it is to our interest for the soldiers to leave that country and secure our borders,” said the ODM Treasurer.

He said the soldiers were still in Somalia for their selfish interest.

“For how long do we want to be in Somalia as our people continue to die?”the MP added.

He said: “As a law maker, I want to state that our continued stay in Somalia is not for our interest. We are serving a different purpose and Kenyans must say enough is enough for the premature deaths.”

Mr Bosire said Kenya must strategically withdraw its troops from Somalia.

“Kenya is becoming a failed State and I consider Jubilee government a total failure in dealing with matters of security and economic issues,” Mr Bosire stated.

The KDF base was attacked on Friday morning.

Mr Bosire had in April last year in Parliament refused to stand up when President Uhuru Kenyatta asked for a minute of silence in honour of the KDF soldiers who were killed during the El Adde attack in Somalia.

The incident later led to the withdrawal of his security before he moved to the High court which issued orders compelling the government to reinstate his guards.