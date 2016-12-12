Kidero fights Bill to remove Nairobi status

By LILLIAN MUTAVI

Governor Evans Kidero has warned against a proposal to remove Nairobi from the list of counties and place it under the national government.

Nairobi will cease to be a county if a Bill before Parliament seeking to amend the Constitution and reduce the devolved units to 46, becomes law.

Speaking on Monday during celebrations to mark Jamhuri Day at Nyayo Stadium, Dr Kidero said transforming the county into a parastatal would kill devolution.

He said the move was meant to undermine the gains made by devolution in the city, where sectors such as health, education, agriculture and infrastructure have been improved. He added that devolution had helped open up economic opportunities.

The governor noted that the county government had “scored incredible firsts” in creating opportunities for the vulnerable and marginalised groups.

AGGRESSIVE CAMPAIGN

“We have given more bursaries more than the country has ever given out since independence. We have lit up the city like never before. We have embarked on an aggressive campaign to restore order in the city. For the first time, a citizen living in the county feels more empowered,” said Dr Kidero.

He noted that the county needed ward reps to influence the course of events at the county assembly. through representation.

On the doctor’s strike, the governor urged the striking medics to call it off and allow negotiations to take place.

He said that they must come up with expeditious dispute resolution mechanisms and avenues for dialogue to avert prolonged grandstanding on matters of national impact.

“With utmost humility, I plead with doctors of this country to show some compassion, to live up to their sacred oath, to remember life under the sun is fleeting, and in so doing call off the strike. Nothing can come before life. One must have life to negotiate and to give,” said Dr Kidero.