ODM leaders have challenged the Jubilee government to come clean on corruption scandals facing the government before pointing fingers at others.

Mombasa Governor and ODM deputy party leader Hassan Joho and his Kilifi counterpart Amason Kingi said it was laughable that a government which was “full of thieves was lecturing Kilifi County on how to fight corruption, which it has been unable to fight”.

“We do not need lectures from Jubilee on how to fight corruption because I know how to fight corruption and if I need any help, I will not go to them. I will only go to Jubilee if only I want to learn how to steal,” said Mr Kingi.

The governor has been in the limelight after millions of shillings were stolen from the county’s Treasury. Last week, Deputy President William Ruto ordered swift arrest and prosecution of suspects in the Sh1.18 billion scandal.

But speaking in Mtwapa, Mr Kingi termed Jubilee as a “jungle of thieves where every corrupt leader goes to hide themselves to avoid prosecution”.

CARTELS BASED IN NAIROBI

He wondered why Mr Ruto was “pretending to be lecturing people over corruption”. Mr Kingi blamed Ifmis for the scandal, saying the cartels involved were based in Nairobi. He noted that one of the companies in the scandal is from Nairobi and has been tied to a Kitui scam.

He said Coast leaders who were associating with Jubilee were also corrupt. “For example, my friend Ganze MP Peter Shehe who has a CDF corruption case in court and Kilifi North MP Gideon Mung’aro, who has a land grabbing case, are the people dining with Mr Ruto here in Kilifi,” said Mr Kingi.

Mr Joho dared the Jubilee government to emulate Mr Kingi on his action of naming those involved in the scandal.

He challenged Mr Ruto to call the Press and make public how the government has spent tax payers’ money.