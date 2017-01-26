By JUSTUS OCHIENG'

By RUSHDIE OUDIA

Politicians and State officials in Nyanza have urged residents to be persuasive and not combative while mobilizing residents to register as voters.

This comes as it emerged that some youths were using unorthodox means to compel residents to enlist as voters in Kisumu.

Speaking separately, Governor Jack Ranguma and former Kisumu town mayor Sam Okello urged residents to remain vigilant and ensure everybody with ID cards are registered.

“I have liaised with the regional administration to distribute uncollected national identity cards to assist the voter registration exercise,” Governor Ranguma said.

Mr Okello, who is eying the Kisumu Central parliamentary seat said whereas residents were enthusiastic in the voter registration mobilisation, they must remain civil in the process.

“I know we are fired up at the moment but let us remain civil and enthusiastic,” he said Thursday morning.

He told politicians in the region to set aside personal ambitions and mobilize residents to register “so as to demystify the tyranny of numbers.”

Nyanza regional coordinator Wilson Njega warned that security organs will not tolerate forcible voter registration

He warned youth against forcing people to register and instead persuade them to do so.

There has been reports that youth were forcing residents to register as voters in some parts of Kisumu and Migori. There are also claims that criminals are taking advantage of the situation to rob those who have not registered as voters.

“Hooliganism and erection of illegal road blocks in the name of inspecting registered voters will not be tolerated,” Mr Njega said.

He disclosed that police have already arrested five people in connection with a similar incident in Kisumu adding that they will be charged in court.

Kisumu county commissioner Maalim Mohammed said one of the suspects was caught frisking women bags and force them to go to a nearby registration centre to register.

“Others were stealing from the women while some blocked the road at Kachok on Kisumu-Nairobi highway to check those if travelers had registered,” the county commissioner said.

“We have made it very clear that it is unlawful and voter registration is voluntary. We have instructed police to firmly deal with those forcing people to register.”

Mr Njega also warned politicians in the area against engaging in violence and spreading hatred.

He said those found culpable would face the full force of the law.

Youths disrupted a campaign by Kisumu Central MP Ken Obura to mobilize people to register as voters on Wednesday.