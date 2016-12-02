By RAPHAEL WANJALA

Labour Party of Kenya has hinted at joining the proposed National Super Alliance.

Party Secretary-General David Makali said the party has not decided who to support in the next general elections but is not ruling out joining Nasa.

Mr Makali, however, dismissed claims that the party was ready to work with the Jubilee administration.

Mr Makali was speaking Bungoma on Friday where has declared interest in the county’s senatorial seat in 2017.

The establishment of the super alliance is being spearheaded by Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi.

Mr Mudavadi recently revealed that talks to form a political alliance were at an advanced stages, saying it was the only outfit that can defeat Jubilee.

The former deputy prime minister is, however, under pressure to abandon the idea from a number of MPs who have instead urged him to join Cord.