Jubilee lawmakers have accused opposition leader Raila Odinga of driving a wedge between residents of north and south Rift Valley for his own political mileage.

Leaders on Sunday claimed Mr Odinga’s aim was to divide sub-tribes in the region.

Speaking on Sunday at Bomet Green Stadium during the launch of the Jubilee Party in the county, the legislators said they would not allow divisive politics in the region.

Elgeyo-Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen said Mr Odinga was the architect of evictions in the Mau Complex when he was in the grand coalition government between 2008 and 2014.

He said the former prime minister is attempting to cause divisions among Rift Valley residents to scuttle the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto.

The senator said Mr Odinga’s sinister motives to divide the region’s residents was evident when he visited Governor Isaac Ruto’s home in Tumoi on Saturday.

Mr Odinga said he had visited Mr Ruto to check on his recovery after surgery at a South African hospital. He had been injured on November 6 during a melee at football match in the county.

Mr Murkomen claimed that Mr Odinga's visit to the region was geared towards wooing Bomet residents to join the opposition.

“He is keen to make Isaac Ruto his running mate for the presidency in the next General Election,” he said.

Nairobi Woman Representative Rachel Shebesh said the Mount Kenya region will back Mr Ruto for the presidency in 2022 as opposed to claims by a section of politicians that “our people do not support other leaders for the presidency unless it’s their own."

“If it were not for Mr Ruto, President Kenyatta would not have been Head of State today and hence Mr Kenyatta should be the chief campaigner for Mr Ruto come 2022,” she said.

National Assembly Deputy Speaker Joyce Laboso assured Jubilee aspirants at all levels that the party’s nominations, to be supervised by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, will be free and fair.

Dr Laboso, the coordinator of the presidential campaign teams in the South Rift, said the launch was a clear testimony that Bomet was a Jubilee Party zone.

The launch was also attended by Kericho Governor Paul Chepkwony, Senators Wilfred Lesan (Bomet) Aaron Cheruiyot (Kericho), Stephen Sang (Nandi) and Beatrice Elachi (nominated).