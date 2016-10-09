Luo elders demand Wetang’ula apology

By JUSTUS OCHIENG

The rift in Cord looks set to grow after the Luo Council of Elders demanded an apology from Ford Kenya leader Moses Wetang’ula on Sunday.

They accused Mr Wetang’ula of making demeaning statements against ODM leader Raila Odinga during his Narok tour last weekend.

Mr Wetang’ula reportedly likened Mr Odinga to a barren woman following his three unsuccessful attempts at the presidency.

This came in the wake of last week’s claims by four Orange MPs — Florence Mutua (Busia woman rep), Andrew Toboso (Butere), Chris Omulele (Luanda) and Fred Outa (Nyando) — that Mr Wetang’ula was carrying out a campaign of personalised attacks on Mr Odinga.

Speaking in Kisumu, the elders’ chairman Willis Otondi and secretary Owino Nyady told Mr Wetang’ula to make a public apology for disparaging Mr Odinga.

But Mr Wetang’ula has denied he meant to portray Mr Odinga in bad light, blaming the debate generated by his remarks on the inability of Mr Odinga’s supporters to appreciate imagery in public speaking.

Mr Otondi said: “What the Cord co-principal said was abusive. Mr Wetang’ula owes us an apology as a community. The principals are still exploring avenues of having a flag bearer and Mr Odinga has not yet been endorsed for Mr Wetang’ula to use such words against him.”

He added: “He should apologise. Mr Odinga is not a woman who cannot conceive as he suggested. We all know what happened to Mr Odinga in 2007 and 2013. His election was stolen and even Jubilee knows that. We are displeased with Mr Wetang’ula’s analogy.”