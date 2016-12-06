By LILLIAN MUTAVI

More by this Author

Jubilee MCAs have condemned Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero over claims of Sh20 billion which is unaccounted for.

Speaking at a press conference, the MCAs led by Minority Leader Abdi Guyo said that the Auditor-General’s report is credible and should not be trashed but be investigated.

“We want the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission, Director of Public Prosecutions and the Anti-banking Fraud Unit to move urgently and investigate this scandal, failure to which we will urge the President to consider invoking article 192 that says the President may suspend a county government in exceptional circumstances,” said Mr Guyo.

Mr Guyo said the Sh20 billion was accumulated from the 2013/14 budget to date, hence it was not impractical as claimed by Dr Kidero.

He said in the 2014/15 budget, the assembly passed Sh29.9 billion budget and only Sh8 billion was spent as recurrent expenditure and called for the accounting of the rest of the money.

“Since 2013 we have never paid any contractor and suppliers. All the jobs in the city have stalled and no contractor wants to work with this government and we are demanding explanation,” said Mr Guyo.

He said that the assembly has been raising questions on misuse of public funds in the county as some of the officers implicated over the years are still in office.

CONDEMN CORRUPTION

He called upon the ODM leader Raila Odinga to condemn corruption at City Hall as he has always done whenever there is a major scandal unearthed, saying this is a credible report and he should speak out.

The MCAs have also raised concerns with the unpaid contractors and suppliers since 2013 despite the budget been passed at the assembly promptly.

They said that if the EACC will not track the money they will also petition for it to be disbanded as it has been mum on issues of corruption at the county.

Mr Guyo added that they will also call for a special sitting that will look on the allegation raised by the auditor general after as they have written to the speaker Alex Ole Magelo to convene a meeting.

They said they will also lead the people of Nairobi not to pay taxes to the county government since they cannot account for money collected and no service delivery in the county.

Mr Hashim Kamau Minority Chief whip said that the county has been using money from the source hence the possibility of unaccounted internally collected money.

Mr Kamau said if the county had been sweeping money collected to the revenue fund then the accounting on how it was used could be traced and the queries raised would not have occurred.

Mr Hashim said that the county only used the money from national government for recurrent expenditure hence no funds from internal collection is ever accounted for.