Nyaribari Chache MP Richard Tongi has asked the Supreme Court to dismiss an appeal filed against him by his opponent.

The application is intended to contest Mr Tongi's victory in a by-election.

In December 2013, Mr Tongi pulled a surprise in the by-election when he trounced candidates from bigger political parties.

They included Mr Chris Bichage, who was the sitting MP at the time.

The by-election had been occasioned by a poll petition filed by Mr Tongi, which led to the nullification of the election.

Through his lawyer Okong’o Omogeni, Mr Tongi, told the Supreme Court that Mr Bichage's appeal has been overtaken by events.

“Mr Bichage’s appeal does not serve any purpose as we are close to holding the next General Election. He should wait to contest in the 2017 polls,” Mr Omogeni said.