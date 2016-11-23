MP says team recruiting new electoral commissioners biased

Thursday November 24 2016

Nyatike MP Edick Anyanga during a press conference on September 9, 2014. He has criticised the panel recruiting new electoral commissioners for not disclosing its reasons for locking out 729 applicants. FILE PHOTO | DIANA NGILA |

  • Nyatike MP Eddick Anyanga has cautioned the electoral commission against doing business with Dubai firms.
  • The commission awarded the contract for the supply of ballot papers for next year’s elections to a Dubai firm, Al Ghurair.
By JOHN NGIRACHU
Nyatike MP Eddick Anyanga has criticised the panel recruiting new electoral commissioners for not disclosing its reasons for locking out 729 applicants.

Mr Anyanga demanded that the panel, headed by Ms Bernadette Musundi, makes public the criteria it used to come up with its shortlist.

“It is unfair for the panel to only shortlist 36 names for the commissioners’ jobs. We are aware that many qualified Kenyans have not been shortlisted. It is apparent the panel lacked transparency and accountability,” said Mr Anyanga.

The MP also cautioned the electoral commission against doing business with Dubai firms.

The commission awarded the contract for the supply of ballot papers for next year’s elections to a Dubai firm, Al Ghurair.

The decision has been challenged at the Public Procurement Administrative Review Board by a South African company, Paarl Media.

“You cannot trust any company from Dubai. And I’m telling you from my own experience. Any company based in Dubai and has an outlet in Kenya cannot be trusted. Most of the companies there are brokers. They make deals. They don’t do business,” he claimed.

