MPs condole colleague following daughter’s death

By PATRICK LANG'AT

More by this Author

Cord co-principal Moses Wetang’ula on Tuesday morning led a host of opposition MPs to condole with Kisumu West MP Olago Aluoch who lost his daughter, Joy Atieno, in a road accident.

Mr Aluoch wished that his daughter had her safety belt on that fateful Saturday morning on October 8, when her car rolled on Langata Road.

“Her friend said she had no belt on. She does not like putting it on when driving. If only she had it on . . . Maybe it would have saved her,” an emotional Mr Aluoch said at his Kileleshwa home on Tuesday morning.

He said that Joy was to meet with her family for dinner a day before she died, but she could not as she was held up with work.

Ms Atieno worked at the Senate and was at the day of her death organizing a trip to Washington DC for the Baringo Senator Gideon Moi-led Energy Committee.

The Kisumu West MP recalled how her daughter had singlehandedly organised for him to join Ford Kenya and contest on the party ticket after an acrimonious ODM nominations.

Related Content Kisumu West MP’s daughter dies in Nairobi road crash

“She worked everything out and I went into hiding until she told me: Dad, everything is okay now. You are in Ford Kenya, and you can now announce your new home,” recalled Mr Aluoch.

The MP said that his daughter had left a 7-year-old daughter called Malia.

“When we meet tonight to fundraise, let us do it towards Malia’s education,” Mr Aluoch told the MPs who had visited.

Mr Wetang’ula described Ms Atieno as a charming lady who he said he had ‘loved’ each time they met.

“She used to walk up to me each time at the Senate and would say: Hi uncle, sisi ni Ford Kenya (We are Ford Kenya),” said Mr Wetang’ula.

Mr Wetang’ula was accompanied by Ford Kenya deputy party leader Boni Khalwale, MP James Rege of Karachuonyo and nominated senator Catherine Mukite.

Senator Mukite said: “She did a brilliant job in the Senate Health committee. On behalf of our team and the Senate, we want to say, pole sana. (Our deepest condolences).”

Ms Atieno will be buried on Saturday in Kisumu, after a funeral service that will be held at the Mamboleo Showground.