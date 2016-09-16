MPs launch scramble for coast votes

By CHARLES LWANGA

By KAZUNGU SAMUEL

Political battle lines for Coastal votes in the next elections have been drawn with ODM lawmakers who have ditched the party launching their campaigns for Jubilee in the region, which overwhelmingly voted for the opposition in the 2013 polls.

They took aim at Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho, the ODM deputy leader and his Kilifi counterpart Amason Kingi, dismissing them as “political novices”, during a meeting attended by eight MPs and other politicians at the home of Kilifi North lawmaker Gideon Mung’aro’s in Dabaso on Thursday evening.

The leaders, who said they were launching their campaigns for 2016 elections on the Jubilee Party ticket, vowed to hold a series of public rallies in Mombasa to determine Mr Joho’s "perceived popularity".

"Joho claims to be the coast kingpin, but we will hold several meetings starting from Likoni and then head to Utange and Bamburi to tell our people to join Jubilee and show the governor that we have the people behind us,” said Mr Mung’aro, who is eying the Kilifi governor’s seat.

He said Jubilee had been well received by residents and it would translate into votes during the General Election, adding that he was the most experienced politician in the region after Kinango MP Gonzi Rai and was better placed to guide a united Coast on the political direction to take.

“As we speak, Kwale Governor (Salim) Mvurya and his Lamu counterpart (Issa Timamy) are on our side. We shall go all over the region with them to preach to the people about the positive changes and gains Jubilee has brought,” he said and challenged Mr Joho to declare his source of wealth.

“We want him to tell the people the source of these envelopes he has been distributing and should he fail to do so, we will," said Kilifi South MP Mustafa Idd.

The politicians appeared to have taken a cue from Likoni MP Masoud Mwahima who has also asked Mr Joho to declare the source of his income. Mr Mwahima ditched ODM for Jubilee.

Other politicians at the heated rally were Khatib Mwashetani (Lungalunga), Peter Shehe (Ganze), Zainab Chidzuga (Kwale woman representative), Emma Mbura (nominated senator), Mvita Kisasa (nominated senator) and former Garsen MP Danson Mungatana.

Mr Mung’aro said the group had ditched the opposition to speed up development in the region.

“I ask my opponents to stop retrogressive politics and claims that one can only join Jubilee on receiving a bribe” he said.

Mr Mung’aro claimed Mr Joho and Mr Kingi were jealous of the development Jubilee had brought to Kilifi on his account.

“The President has issued more than 100,000 title deeds to residents, connected electricity, tarmacked Malindi-Sala Road, Mavueni-Kaloleni, and started water projects in the coast,” he said.

Mr Mwashetani described Mr Mung’aro as the chosen Coast leader who understood the challenges facing the region.

“Mr Mung’aro is our chosen son. He has wide experience on politics and understands our problems,” he said adding: “He has served as Malindi mayor and now the Kilifi North MP.”

Mr Mungatana said he had joined Jubilee for the sake of development and in order to organize coast politics.

“We decided to back President Uhuru but we also have our own Mr Mung’aro inside the government to organize our politics,” he said.

The rally was attended by hundreds of supporters and about 200 people seeking to contest for various political posts on the Jubilee ticket.

Mr Joho and Mr Kingi recently said Jubilee would receive a resounding beating in the General Election since Coast was an opposition zone.

In their camp are Cord chief whip Thomas Mwadeghu and women representatives Mishi Mboko (Mombasa) and Aisha Jumwa (Kilifi).

Mr Joho has pledged to lead an onslaught against the defectors, including his Kwale counterpart Salim Mvurya, to ensure they are voted out.

"Some of them claim they have moved to Jubilee in order to get development," Mr Joho said in Mombasa on Thursday.

“Development is not a favour. It is a right provided for in the Constitution," he added and urged the coast to reject Jubilee arguing that the party was not interested in improving lives.

“They will continue to undermine this region so that the people remain poor. It is only Cord which will better your lives. The President does not care about you, be careful on whom you support,” he warned.