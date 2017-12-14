Kajiado Central MP Elijah Memusi argued that the list did not have MPs from minority and marginalised communities.

He said the letters should come from the coalition’s decision-making organ.

After reading the mood of the lawmakers, he also ruled that MPs would to approve the nominees individually.

By JOHN NGIRACHU

MPs opposed to their party leaders’ nominees to the Parliamentary Service Commission scored a big victory by stopping the approval of the names by the House Thursday.

Speaker Justin Muturi suspended debate on the motion to approve the seven nominees and asked the opposition National Super Alliance to consult and make a decision.

“In the circumstances and in fairness, I’ll suspend debate on this motion, allow the coalition known as Nasa to sit as a coalition and give me names of nominees to the PSC,” he said.

LETTERS

The Speaker added that because Wiper was a parliamentary party, he would require a letter from its top leadership stating if it was agreement with the list provided by Nasa.

“We don’t want communication from executive directors or such. You have party leaders. Let them write jointly,” he said.

The Speaker diffused a situation that looked certain to end in rejection of the list.

Being in the commission that runs Parliament is considered plum because one can influence employment, watch over a large budget, enjoy an allowance of Sh40,000 per sitting, official cars, an office and staff.

Before debate on the motion could start, Wiper MPs Daniel Maanzo and Ben Momanyi sought to have it stopped “because it is not in line with the Constitution”.

NOT RENEWABLE

Mr Maanzo’s wanted to know if it was right to name to the commission people who had served on it, given that serving in an independent commission was not renewable.

Mr Muturi said there was nothing wrong with that “as PSC is unique”.

With the legal issue dealt with, the political one came up.

Mr Momanyi brought up the matter on Wednesday and was Thursday armed with a letter from Wiper, copied to the Speaker, contesting the list sent by Nasa.

Minority Whip Junet Mohammed sought to salvage the situation by arguing that the best way to address Wiper’s concern would be to take it back to the coalition rather than have the Speaker make a decision.

“The complaints should be referred to the coalition but the names stand. We cannot withdraw the motion,” he said.

Nasa’s problem were not over.

MARGINALISED

“My name was top only to be removed hours later,” Mr Memusi said of the Nasa list submitted and withdrawn last week.

He also said he spoke for MPs who did not want those who were in the PSC in the past returned.

“Those who served in the last Parliamentary Service Commission left members vulnerable. They left members as beggars,” he said.

MPs made their wishes known when Majority Leader Aden Duale read out the names of the nominees. There were shouts of ‘No’ when names of Dr Naomi Shaaban (Taveta), Mr Adan Keynan (Eldas) and Ms Beth Mugo (Nominated Senator) were called and ‘Yes’ when Mr Aaron Cheruiyot (Kericho Senator) was named Jubilee’s fourth nominee.