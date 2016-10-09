MPs urge Kalonzo to dissolve Wiper

By STEPHEN MUTHINI

Members of Parliament from Ukambani who recently joined the Jubilee Party have given Wiper Democratic Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka and other community leaders an ultimatum to hold a meeting to decide the community’s political destiny ahead of the 2017 elections.

The four MPs gave Mr Musyoka up to November 15 to make the decision, failure to which they will call a meeting and make their own declaration.

Among the options available to them is to push for the dissolution of Wiper Party, said Mwingi North MP Joe Mutambu, who added that he owns the party.

“We want the Wiper Party dissolved. In fact, I own the party as I pay for the office rent including the seat that Mr Musyoka sits on. I have receipts,” said Mr Mutambu.

Speaking at St Paul’s Catholic Mission Church in Matuu after a fundraiser for church seats, the four MPs: Francis Mwangangi (Yatta), Richard Makenga (Kaiti), Kisoi Munyao (Mbooni) and Mr Mutambu, said the community risks going into “political oblivion” unless it united and took a common direction.

“We are giving an ultimatum to those who purport to be leaders of the Akamba community to convene a meeting by mid-November to chart the political destiny of the community. After that date we shall make a declaration on the way forward,” said Mr Munyao.

He said Mr Musyoka has been known as the political kingpin of Ukambani but warned that the community would not be held at ransom by the whims of an individual.

Mr Munyao told Mr Musyoka the leaders were extending an olive branch to him to come on board in order to be part of the next government.

Mr Mwangangi supported the ultimatum, saying the MPs were under ‘a lot of pressure’ from the business community, clergy, youth and the community in general to give a clear direction on the community’s stand in the next elections.