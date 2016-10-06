By ERIC MATARA

A group of Maasai professionals have fronted Interior Cabinet Secretary Joseph Nkaissery to be the community’s spokesman hardly a month after the passing on of former Cabinet minister and long time Narok North MP William ole Ntimama.

Speaking in Nakuru Town on Wednesday evening, the professionals said the person to take up the mantle should be one of integrity who cannot be manipulated to go against the interests of the Maa community, a characteristic they said was visible in retired General Nkaissery.

Led by their spokesman Mr Frank Kiberekenya, the secretary of the Nakuru County Land Management Board, the professionals said Nkaissery had the experience necessary to lead the community.

“The person we believe could have the guts to lead us is CS Nkaissery. Mr Nkaissery can fit the bill because he is handling one of the most powerful dockets in President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Government,” said Mr Kiberekenya.

Mr Kiberekenya said CS Nkaissery has leadership qualities and the command of the Maasai region, especially after he recently recruited 63 assistant county commissioners from the community out of the 784 on the national grid.

OTHER POTENTIAL SUCCESSORS

Others who have been mentioned as possible successors include National Cohesion and Integration Commission boss Francis Ole Kaparo and Kajiado Governor David Nkedianye.

The list includes, Narok Senator Stephen Ntutu, Kajiado South lawmaker Katoo ole Metito, former Transport Licensing Board boss Hassan ole Kamwaro, MPs Patrick ole Ntutu (Narok West), Moitalel ole Kenta (Narok North) and former Interior CS Joseph ole Lenku.

Immediately after Mr Ntimama’s death, Kajiado North lawmaker Moses Ole Sakuda said the likely candidates to take up the mantle is CS Nkaissery, who is a senior Maasai leader by virtue of his position in government, being a retired general who is now in his third term in Parliament, and has experience.

For four decades the late William ole Ntimama advocated for the rights of the community that he claimed were marginalized.

The veteran politician became the self-styled spokesman of the community which he served 15 years as the chairman of the Powerful Narok County Council and 25 years as a Member of Parliament and Cabinet Minister in various capacities.