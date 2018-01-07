By NICHOLAS KOMU

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria has criticised his Nyeri Town counterpart Ngunjiri Wambugu for suggested that Deputy President William Ruto is not guaranteed Central Kenya’s support in 2022.

The debate over the 2022 succession politics emerged after the Nyeri Town lawmaker hit out at Mr Kuria on social media, saying that it is too early to discuss succession and that Mr Ruto is not guaranteed of Central Kenya votes.

CONDITIONS

This was after MP Kuria said in a local daily that Mt Kenya region would not betray the deputy president in his bid for presidency in 2022.

In the subtle post on Facebook Mr Ngunjiri gave three conditions that his preferred candidate should meet.

“As a Mt Kenya voter my personal vote for president will go to the person who has committed themselves to ensuring President Kenyatta's legacy is delivered, established & secured, and especially during this, his second term, guarantees unconditionally to all Kenyans (but of course I am biased to especially those from Mt Kenya) that we can live and work anywhere in Kenya without fear that our political choices could mean death or destruction of property to us or our loved ones. And promotes national unity, cohesion and integration,” he said in the post.

He added, “Essentially what I’m saying is that whereas I agree with MK on some things, I disagree with others. Most importantly, in 2022 my vote will not depend on betrayal or paying debts; there's no such thing in politics. So my vote and for those that I can influence will depend on the points above. Period.”

CRITICISED

On Sunday, Mr Kuria argued that the region has already decided to support the deputy president and not because he supported President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“We are not supporting William Ruto because we are being forced to or blackmailed. We are supporting him because he is the right person,” the Gatundu MP said.

He spoke after the Sunday Service at Our Lady of Consolata Cathedral in Nyeri Town.

Mr Kuria accused Mr Wambugu of political sideshows and said he should instead focus on important issues.