Motion to impeach Kidero flops as MCAs play in Kisumu

A plot to impeach Nairobi governor Evans Kidero flopped, again, on Wednesday due to lack of quorum as MCAs stayed away from the House for the second day.

The motion, might be pushed to next year as the second attempt to have the motion on the floor of the House flopped as Members of the County Assembly (MCAs) were said to be in Kisumu county for inter-county games.

The Assembly is also expected to break for Christmas until February, next year.

Speaking in his office, the Majority Chief Whip Jaffer Kassam said that the speaker had to attend the session as a procedure since they had not adjourned.

Mr Kassam who was the only MCA during the Tuesday session, that said that 108 out of the 127 members were in Kisumu despite the fact they were all supposed to be in Nairobi.

He raised concerns on how the speaker is expected to raise quorum by Thursday in a bid to adjourn the assembly until next year.

“Ask the speaker how he will be able to adjourn the assembly until February next year since we do not have members,” said Mr Kassam.

On his part, Speaker Alex ole Magelo said that he could not hold Wednesday’s sitting since he was attending to police officers from the crime unit who visited offices under dispute between the county executive and the Assembly.

However, he said, the impeachment motion will not be dispensed as it has not been presented in the Assembly due to lack of quorum.

Since the bid to impeach Dr Kidero was mooted in September, the motion has suffered major setbacks ranging from fist fight by the MCAs, lack of quorum, allegations of withdrawal of the motion, allegations of MCAs bribery and court cases.

The motion was sponsored by Viwandani MCA Samuel Nyangwara.