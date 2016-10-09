Mudavadi asks Cord for its ticket, says he’ll win

By NATION TEAM

Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi has asked Cord principals to either end their differences or let him be their flag bearer.

The opposition coalition continues to wobble, with all the three principals claiming to be best-placed to take on President Uhuru Kenyatta in next year’s General Election.

The three principals are Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga, Wiper Democratic Movement (WDM) supremo Kalonzo Musyoka and Ford Kenya head Moses Wetang’ula.

Speaking at a political rally at Mwamgunga Primary School on Saturday, during his tour of Kwale County, Mr Mudavadi said if given a chance, he will win.

He added that the fighting among the Cord principals is not conducive and it will only increase the chances the for Jubilee Party to be victorious.

“I would like to tell my brothers to stop the fighting, and if they have failed to resolve their differences they should give me a chance to lead them and I will score some goals,” said the former vice-president.

Elsewhere, three ODM leaders are rooting for a presidential ticket of party leader Odinga and Mr Mudavadi.