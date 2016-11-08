Mudavadi’s party launches recruitment drive in Nairobi

By PATRICK LANG'AT

More by this Author

The Musalia Mudavadi-led Amani National Congress Tuesday described the Jubilee government as inept and corrupt saying it must be removed from power in 2017.

The party insisted that it was committed to the formation of the super alliance that he said will be used to oust the President Uhuru Kenyatta-led Jubilee government.

The ANC party on Tuesday also launched a massive recruitment drive targeting over one million voters in Nairobi County.

The party said historic events have happened in Nairobi citing the clamour for a new Constitution.

“As a party we hold Nairobi in high esteem because the county has a great history of anchoring many progressive movements and campaigns to stop bad leadership,” the party said in a statement signed by Secretary General Godfrey Osotsi.

The party, however, did not betray who it will back for the governorship post that has attracted more than six Jubilee candidates and the incumbent Dr Evans Kidero of the Orange Democratic Movement.

The race has attracted western Kenya leaders led by Water Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa, former National Assembly Speaker Kenneth Marende, and others like Nairobi Senator Mike Sonko, nominated

MP Johnson Sakaja, 2013 presidential aspirant Peter Kenneth, Dagoretti South MP Dennis Waweru and former Starehe MP Bishop Margaret Wanjiru.

“For the avoidance of doubt, ANC is in solidarity with the rest of the opposition to unite Kenyans in dislodging this inept and corrupt Jubilee government from power through NASA whose formation we (ANC) are spearheading,” said the party.

Mr Osotsi said the party was looking to have a "controlling presence in the city politics."

“We are rolling out an elaborate network and campaigns to ensure that we recruit over one million members in all 85 wards at the same time strengthen our grassroots structures,” Mr Osotsi said.

The party said it was keen on creating structures that will be felt in each of the wards and 17 constituencies in the city.

“Our agenda is to create strong, viable and sustainable structures considering Nairobi's 60 per cent of GDP of the country's total, thus it influences the rest of the country in a major way. Hence, the city's vibrant population is best suited to demonstrate ANC policies,” said the party.

The government has been under intense attack from the opposition and other critics who have labelled as the most corrupt government in Kenyan history.