Mudavadi raises suspicion on delay in setting up polls team

By NEHEMIAH OKWEMBAH

By CHARLES LWANGA

Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi has cautioned against a delay in constituting a fresh electoral commission, alleging a plot to extend the General Election date.

Speaking in Kaloleni, Kilifi County, at the end of a three-day tour of the coast, Mr Mudavadi said the Jubilee administration had "started playing games with Kenyans so that they can get enough time to manipulate the results" of the next elections.

The ANC leader received defectors and aspirants for various political positions at the Mariakani home of businessman Kitsao Kahindi Ngowa, who is eyeing the Kaloleni parliamentary seat.

He insisted that elections must be held next August as stipulated in the Constitution, and any attempt to push the date forward amounted to a mutilation of the supreme law.

“If the law is followed, the commission may not be formed properly, the government should not delay the process," he said.

President Uhuru Kenyatta declared the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) seats vacant last Thursday after the resignation of the nine commissioners.

On a possible opposition alliance, Mr Mudavadi confirmed that talks to this effect were ongoing as it is the only way to send the Jubilee administration home.

“In order for the opposition to win without any complaints, there has to be a ‘super strong alliance’ that will win the support of Kenyans,” said Mr Mudavadi.