Ruto camps in western as Mudavadi rejects his offer

Deputy President William Ruto on Saturday took Jubilee Party campaigns to Bungoma County even as Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi told him off over his overtures.

Mr Ruto said it was time the western community united under one party instead of subscribing to several outfits.

He said the country needed to outgrow the old politics of tribal and regional parties and cast Jubilee as the best option in uniting the country.

“We need to unite Kenyans and we all should speak as one,” he said.

And, responding to Mr Ruto’s invitation to join Jubilee, Mr Mudavadi said it is Mr Ruto and President Uhuru Kenyatta who owe him a favour.

“I am running for president in 2017 and Ruto knows it. If he is a trustworthy neighbour, let him show his generosity by supporting me.”

Speaking at Lusengeli Secondary School in Sabatia, Vihiga County, during the burial of Mrs Christine Adisa, the wife of Mr Benard Eboso – an ANC legal adviser – Mr Mudavadi said:

“I have read in today’s (yesterday) newspapers and I have seen that the Deputy President was in Vihiga yesterday (Friday). He said that I should help him in his bid for the presidency.”

Mr Ruto, who was in the county for a funds drive, had reached out to the ANC leader, and asked him to join forces with the newly-formed Jubilee Party and support his bid for the presidency in 2022.

“I am not a bad person. In 2007, I supported Raila (Odinga) and Mudavadi. I did it for Mudavadi and now it is time for him to return the favour,” Mr Ruto said on Friday.

He added: “When I supported him in 2007, he was Raila’s running mate but we did not make it. I played my cards well and now I am number two.”

The Deputy President asked the locals to help him reach out to Mr Mudavadi and persuade him to join Jubilee.

But, while referring to the botched memorandum of understanding between UDF and the Jubilee Alliance in 2012, Mr Mudavadi complained that Mr Kenyatta and Mr Ruto forsook him after the three had signed a political pact.

“They ate mandazi at my (Nairobi) home and disappeared. I will not support you (Ruto). My target is to remove you from power,” he said.

Mr Ruto said he was grateful that Bungoma leaders led by Governor Ken Lusaka had agreed to dissolve their parties and form one strong Jubilee Party.

He said it was a sign that the leaders were focused on the development and future of the community.

“We are happy that New Ford Kenya that was associated with this part of the country dissolved. Same case with URP which was viewed as from Rift Valley, and other parties, and we joined hands to form one strong team that will unite Kenyans,” he said.

Mr Ruto further called on the western Kenya community to stop dilly-dallying on their political future but instead join a team that was assured of victory.

He said the idea of the region’s leaders waiting for others to complete the job then joining later demanding a stake should not arise.

“We ask you to come and join us. We do not want you to do guesswork then wait for us to finish the job and come and claim a stake. We need to move together in this journey,” he said.

The Deputy President spoke while touring Tongaren, Webuye East and Webuye West constituencies where he conducted fundraisers for schools.

Mr Lusaka, MPs Reginalda Wanyonyi (Woman Representative), John Waluke (Sirisia) and Ayub Savula (Lugari) accompanied the Deputy President.

Mr Lusaka said the community had already made a decision, which was to join a winning team and will not accept to be left out in the cold because of not being decisive early enough.

“We were not fully committed last time and this cost us but now we know where we are headed and which bus to join in order to get there. We will ensure our people reach that destination,” he said.

TRIBALISM

But Mr Mudavadi was not about to sing the Jubilee chorus: “They (Jubilee) are engaging in juvenile exchanges,” he said, and made reference to the infamous “eat the meat while others salivate” statement made by President Kenyatta during the burial of Mr William ole Ntimama in Narok last month.

“You cannot tell people you are the king as you continue to eat the meat alone as the rest salivate,” he said.

Vihiga Governor Moses Akaranga was present during the burial.

The two leaders also took a swipe at Kalenjin leaders for what they termed as promoting tribalism in the running of Moi University, a public institution.

They noted that they were agitated by the actions of the leaders and said “universities should be run above petty politics”.